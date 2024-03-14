Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharashtra to make history by investing in Kashmir with tourist 'Bhawan' initiative: Report

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has greenlit the transfer of land to the Maharashtra government for a sum of Rs 8.16 crore, signaling the official commencement of the project.

    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra is all set to make history by purchasing land in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the construction of a tourist facility aimed at serving the people of the state. This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering cultural exchange and enhancing tourism between the two regions.

    Maharashtra's foray into Jammu and Kashmir will culminate in the establishment of Maharashtra Bhawan, the state's first-ever Bhawan in the valley, reports said. The proposed location for Maharashtra Bhawan is in central Kashmir's Budgam district, specifically at Ichgam, near the Srinagar airport, encompassing an expanse of 2.5 acres.

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has greenlit the transfer of land to the Maharashtra government for a sum of Rs 8.16 crore, signaling the official commencement of the project. This decision follows Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the union territory last year, where he engaged in discussions with Governor Manoj Sinha to materialize the initiative.

    Before the abrogation of Article 370, land acquisition in Jammu and Kashmir was restricted to permanent residents of the erstwhile state. However, with the revised legal landscape, the state government can now purchase land for developmental purposes, heralding a new era of collaboration and investment.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra has allocated Rs 77 crore for the construction of two Bhawans, one in Srinagar and the other in Ayodhya, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a recent budget speech.

    As Maharashtra embarks on this endeavor to establish a cultural outpost in the picturesque valley of Kashmir, the region witnesses nature's spectacle with fresh snowfall blanketing tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, offering a scenic backdrop for future endeavors in tourism development.

