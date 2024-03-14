Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is it Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan for Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

    Ram Gopal Varma gained popularity in the 1990s with his groundbreaking film "Shiva" (1990), lauded for its realistic depiction of college life and pioneering filmmaking techniques.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Its Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday 9March 14) made waves with a surprising revelation on his official social media account: he's stepping into the political arena. In a move that caught many off guard, the director announced his candidacy from Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh, signaling a significant shift in his career trajectory.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma described his decision as 'sudden,' setting off a flurry of reactions among his followers. Notably, his announcement coincided closely with the revelation from the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jena Sena alliance, confirming that actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be vying for the Pithapuram seat.

    In his tweet, Varma expressed his excitement about his new venture and said, "SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM." The unexpected move prompted a mix of congratulations from fans and skepticism from some social media users, who questioned the authenticity of his political aspirations.

    Notably, Varma's announcement comes hot on the heels of the alliance's declaration regarding Pawan Kalyan's candidacy from the same constituency, adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

    Notably, Varma's announcement comes hot on the heels of the alliance's declaration regarding Pawan Kalyan's candidacy from the same constituency, adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

