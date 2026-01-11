Congress' Imran Masood criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark that India's PM will always be a Hindu. Masood stressed that the Constitution doesn't link religion to constitutional posts and urged Sarma to be mindful of his language.

Masood Criticises 'Hindu PM' Remark

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remark that India, being a Hindu nation, will always have a Hindu Prime Minister. Masood said such statements have no basis in the Constitution and stressed that religion should not determine who holds constitutional positions. He also said that, as a Chief Minister holding a constitutional post, he should be "mindful of his language." Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "Is this written in the Constitution? This seems practically impossible, but nothing like this is written in the Constitution. Even a Sikh became Prime Minister here. A person's position of power cannot be determined by religion here.He is the Chief Minister, a constitutional post; he should be mindful of his language"

Sarma's 'Hindu Nation' Stance

A day earlier, Sarma responded to Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" statement, which he had given a day earlier, saying that even though it is constitutionally possible, India, being a Hindu nation, will see a Hindu person becoming the Prime Minister of the country. While addressing the media, Sarma said, "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person."

Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Dream

On Friday, Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.