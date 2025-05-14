Heavy rain is expected in Delhi-NCR and several other states over the next four days. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also likely to experience rain soon. The monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by May 27.

Heavy Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR hasn't experienced intense heat yet this year because as soon as the temperature starts to rise, the weather changes, bringing rain or thunderstorms. Similar weather was observed on Tuesday evening. The Meteorological Department says that thunderstorms and rain are likely in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar for the next four days.

Relief from Heat

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to get relief from the heat soon. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain in these states in the coming days, which is likely to bring down the temperature.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Last Two Days

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded in the Nicobar Islands over the past two days. The Meteorological Department says that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance over parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea, and central Bay of Bengal in the next three to four days. This could lead to early onset of rain in other parts of the country as well.

Monsoon to Reach Kerala by May 27

The southwest monsoon arrived in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. The monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by May 27. Typically, the monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. If the monsoon arrives on time this year, it will be the first time since 2009 that it arrives before the scheduled date.