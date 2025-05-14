The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka from May 12–15, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid travel, and secure loose items.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds between May 12 and May 15. Bengaluru, along with other regions of the state, is expected to be impacted by the adverse weather, especially during the late afternoons and evenings.

Residents are being advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose items around homes, such as flowerpots and hoardings, as strong winds could cause them to be displaced.

Statewide alert in Karnataka

The yellow alert covers most parts of Karnataka, including the capital, Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and both the northern and southern interior regions. IMD forecasts thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall and gusty winds, with wind speeds expected to range from 30–40 km/h and possibly peaking at 50 km/h in some areas.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also predicted widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms across the state during this period.

Bengaluru weather forecast

For Bengaluru, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers likely each day through May 15. Rapid changes in weather conditions are likely, particularly in the late afternoons and evenings, when strong winds may intensify. Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and lightning activity and to avoid outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall.

Safety precautions and regional impact

Officials have stressed the importance of safety during this period, advising citizens to avoid venturing out during severe weather and to monitor official weather alerts for updates. Emergency services are on standby to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

The impact of the weather system is not limited to Karnataka. Several other southern states and union territories, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep, are also expected to witness moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds starting from May 12.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official sources and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the forecasted weather conditions.