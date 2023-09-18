Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relief for Kerala; 61 samples test negative for Nipah virus

    Health Minister Veena George informed that the test results of 61 people, including the person who was in close contact with the person who died due to Nipah, turned out to be negative on Monday( Sep 18). As of now, around 200 samples have been tested negative. The Minister said that the central team is satisfied with the defence activities of Kerala.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    The Minister informed that the health condition of Nipah patients under treatment is improving. She also said that the 9-year-old boy, who was in critical condition on ventilator support, is now on oxygen support

    Around 1233 people were on the contact list now. 23 people were admitted to the medical college, and 4 people were admitted to Indira Medical College and Hospitals. Samples from 36 bats were collected and sent for testing. The minister informed  that the labs are working day and night.

    "There is hope that this virus will not enter its secondary stage. The patients are responding to medicines. Indian Council of Medical Research
    also stated that they would send new monoclonal antibodies for the patients.  Police are also helping to trace the people on our contact list, " she added.

    Meanwhile, the district administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of students in Kozhikode district in light of the Nipah virus. District Collector A Geetha informed that the classes will be conducted online from September 18 to September 23 in the educational institutions of the district. The collector said that the new arrangements have been made so that the students do not miss out on their studies due to continuous vacations.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
