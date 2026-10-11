Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay urged the Centre to release Rs 5,110 crore in pending SSA funds. He also requested PM Modi to prioritise the Godavari-Cauvery river link project and approve new metro rail lines for Coimbatore, Madurai, and Hosur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged the Central government to release Rs 5,110 crore in pending funds due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme "without any conditionalities." Addressing an event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, the Chief Minister raised key demands concerning education funding, river linking and urban transit infrastructure. He also welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked the Union Government for the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II and other infrastructure initiatives in the state.

"Under the SSA scheme, an amount of Rs 5,110 crore of the central share is due to Tamil Nadu. I request the Government of India to release the amount without any conditionalities," CM Vijay said.

Extending a warm welcome to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister acknowledged the infrastructure projects being inaugurated and launched during the visit. "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and extend thanks for the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail project Phase 2 and also for the inauguration, foundation, and stone laying of various infrastructure projects," Vijay added.

Regional Connectivity and Water Resources

Speaking on regional connectivity, CM Vijay thanked the Prime Minister for announcing two high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the Union Budget 2026, expressing confidence that the projects would benefit the region. "I thank the Prime Minister for announcing two high-speed rail corridors between Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the Union Budget 2026. These projects will surely benefit this region... Godavari-Cauvery linkage project represents an important opportunity for augmenting water resources in southern states. I request the Government of India to accord priority and take it up as a national project...," the Chief Minister said.

He also urged the Centre to accord priority to the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, stating that it represented an important opportunity to augment water resources in the southern states. He called on the Union Government to take up the initiative as a national project.

Urban Transit Demands

Further, the Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister's intervention to reconsider proposals for metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing their potential to support future development and economic growth in the western and southern parts of Tamil Nadu. "I request the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposal for the construction of the Metro Rail in Coimbatore and Madurai cities in view of the future development and economic growth of the western and southern parts of Tamil Nadu. I also request approval for an interstate metro rail line from Hosur in Tamil Nadu to Bommasandra in Karnataka for the benefit of both the states," he said.

The Chief Minister also sought approval for an interstate metro rail corridor connecting Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra in Karnataka, stating that the proposed link would benefit both states.

The demands were raised during the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai, where several infrastructure projects were inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and launched. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening connectivity, supporting economic growth and improving transportation infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)