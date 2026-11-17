CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Delhi magistrate to verify sureties and address documents, complying with bail conditions related to their recent involvement in the Jantar Mantar protest case.

CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Appear Before Delhi SEM

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi on Tuesday for verification of their sureties and supporting documents, fulfilling a condition linked to their release from judicial custody in the October 13 protest case. Security arrangements were tightened at the Mandir Marg police station ahead of their scheduled appearance.

The two leaders had earlier appeared before SEM Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritu Raj on October 23, two days after their release from Tihar Jail following seven days in judicial custody. During that hearing, they were directed to appear again on November 17 for verification of their sureties and accompanying documents. Das had also been asked to submit a verifiable document confirming his residential address in Delhi, as he had not been able to furnish proof of his current address during the previous proceeding.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s hearing, Das said they had waited for around two hours for the presiding officer to arrive and explained that the hearing was primarily held to verify his residential address in Delhi. “We waited for two hours for the judge, or the ACP presiding over this SEM court, to arrive. After that, the hearing took place. The hearing was primarily about verifying where I live in Delhi," he said.

Questioning the delay in the verification of his address, Das said the Delhi Police already knew where he lived but had taken a month to complete the process despite having a force of one lakh personnel. He said his address had now been verified. “The fact is that the Delhi Police already knows where I live, yet for the last one month, they have not been able to verify my address, despite having a force of one lakh police personnel. It is surprising that a police force of one lakh personnel cannot verify where Saurav Das lives in Delhi. We came here today for that very purpose. I am happy to announce that my residential address in Delhi has now been verified. They had asked me to submit certain documents. I provided those documents on the condition that they would not be leaked. The presiding officer has also ordered that these documents should not be leaked by the court, the police or the prosecution. Hopefully, they will not be leaked or made part of the kind of media trial that is taking place,” Das said.

Das also referred to a financial figure discussed during the proceedings, saying he had wanted to verify whether it was Rs 12 lakh or Rs 12 crore per year. He said the matter had been stated in court and that his primary concern was to ensure that other people were not affected by what he described as a negative campaign against those leading a youth movement. “I also wanted to verify whether the figure being discussed was Rs 12 lakh or Rs 12 crore per year. That has been stated in court, and there is nothing to hide. My only concern was that other people should not be affected by this kind of negative campaign against people who are leading a youth movement. That was my concern. The court has assured us that the documents will not be leaked and that the verification process will continue with full sanctity,” he said.

Meanwhile, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka spoke about the organisation’s vision and plans to expand its activities. He said the platform would bring together people interested in joining CJP and those seeking to understand its ideology and vision. Ranka said, “There are many people interested in joining CJP, and there is a lot of discussion about our ideology and our vision. This is a place where like-minded people can come together, and many interesting events will take place. We really hope that in the coming times, the movement and this club concept will spread not just in one city but across different parts of the country.”

At the time of their release on October 21, both leaders had furnished personal and surety bonds and submitted written undertakings to the SEM. They had undertaken not to call for any demonstration at Jantar Mantar for as long as it remained a denotified protest zone. They had also pledged to refrain from activities that could disrupt public peace and were directed to attend every hearing before the magistrate while complying with the conditions of their bonds and undertakings.

The proceedings stem from two cases registered on October 13 at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations. The cases were registered after 14 CJP members allegedly entered Jantar Mantar through private premises and obstructed police personnel. The offences cited include trespass, violation of a government order and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties, among others. On October 20, the investigation was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Following summons for questioning in the matter, Das and Ranka also appeared at the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden on November 5. Both leaders were initially detained on October 13 and remanded to five days of judicial custody the following day. Their custody was extended by another two days on October 19. They were released on October 21 after the SEM accepted their personal and surety bonds and placed their undertakings on record. (ANI)