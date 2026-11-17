Centre has told the Supreme Court that over three lakh claims involving unclaimed financial assets have been processed up to March 2026, with Rs 6,453 crore returned to rightful owners.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that more than three lakh claims relating to unclaimed financial assets have been processed up to March 2026, as it defended the steps taken to help the legal heirs of deceased persons recover money lying in bank accounts, insurance policies, mutual funds, post offices and other financial instruments. The government also informed the court that unclaimed financial assets worth Rs 6,453 crore had been returned to their rightful owners as of April 18, 2026. It said only around 10 per cent of the claims received were still pending.

The submissions were made on Tuesday during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal. The petition seeks a centralised, searchable database that would allow family members and legal heirs to find financial assets left behind by deceased relatives without knowing which bank, insurance company or financial institution holds them.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and R Mahadevan reserved its verdict after hearing the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the petitioner. It asked all parties, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to file their written submissions.

Centre says over 3 lakh claims have been processed

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, told the bench that the government had adopted a transparent system for managing and returning unclaimed financial assets.

He said the relevant information was available on official websites and that the authorities were legally required to manage these funds. According to the Centre, more than three lakh claims had been processed up to March 2026, with approximately 10 per cent still pending.

The government also placed figures on the amount returned to claimants. It said Rs 6,453 crore in unclaimed financial assets had been successfully restituted to rightful owners as of April 18, 2026.

The ASG argued that the measures already introduced addressed the concerns raised in the original petition, which was filed in 2022. He urged the court to close the case, saying the government had taken steps to make it easier for legal heirs to identify and claim money and other assets.

How can legal heirs trace unclaimed money?

Several government and regulatory mechanisms are already in place to deal with different categories of unclaimed financial assets. However, these systems operate through separate institutions and portals.

Under the Companies Act, companies are required to disclose information about unclaimed deposits and dividends. The Centre referred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), which deals with unclaimed dividends and shares transferred by companies.

The IEPF Authority's portal allows people to access information about such assets and make claims in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The government also referred to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF), established by the RBI in 2014. It holds unclaimed deposits transferred by commercial and co-operative banks under the applicable rules.

The Centre told the court that during the 2025-26 financial year, unclaimed dividends worth Rs 52.85 crore were transferred. Shares valued at Rs 3.58 crore were also transferred during the same period.

These measures are intended to ensure that financial assets which remain unclaimed for the prescribed period are accounted for and can be claimed by eligible owners or their legal heirs.

RBI portal covers unclaimed bank deposits

Representing the RBI, senior advocate D S Naidu told the court about the central bank's portal for tracing unclaimed bank deposits.

He said around 30 banks had enrolled on the platform and that information relating to approximately 90 per cent of unclaimed deposits was accessible through it.

The Centre also referred to Section 26 of the Banking Regulation Act, which deals with unclaimed deposits. It said policy measures had been introduced to simplify the process of settling claims made by legal heirs.

Another step cited by the government was the Banking Laws Amendment Act, 2025. The amendment allows up to four nominees for bank deposits, subject to the applicable provisions.

The Department of Financial Services had also conducted a nationwide special campaign from October to December 2025. The three-month drive aimed to help people trace and claim unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance proceeds, mutual funds, dividends and shares.

The government presented these initiatives as evidence that efforts were being made to improve access to unclaimed money and reduce difficulties faced by families.

SEBI's MITRA portal helps trace forgotten mutual funds

The market regulator SEBI has also introduced a dedicated platform to help people locate mutual fund investments that may have been forgotten or left inactive.

The portal, called MITRA (Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant), is designed to help investors, nominees and legal heirs trace inactive, forgotten or unclaimed mutual fund investments.

The facility is particularly relevant when family members are unaware of investments made by a deceased relative. Without details of the fund house or investment account, finding such assets can be difficult.

However, the petitioner argued that these separate initiatives do not fully address the larger problem. A person may have to approach different institutions and use multiple platforms to locate the financial assets of a deceased family member.

Sucheta Dalal's plea seeks one searchable database

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Dalal, told the court that the petition covered four major categories of financial assets: bank deposits, securities, insurance policies and Provident Fund (PF) accounts.

He acknowledged that some steps had been taken but argued that the existing arrangements were still inadequate. In particular, he raised concerns about the absence of effective measures for tracing unclaimed insurance policies.

Bhushan also questioned the usefulness of the RBI's portal if a claimant first needed to know which bank held the deceased person's account.

He explained that the purpose of the petition was to help legal heirs discover financial assets they might not even know existed.

The petitioner wants a single searchable database where a person could enter the name of a deceased family member and find information about the bank accounts, deposits and other financial assets held in that person's name.

In his submission, Bhushan said families should not have to identify individual banks or financial institutions before they can begin searching for a deceased relative's money.

The plea argues that a centralised system would make it easier for legal heirs to locate assets and reduce the need for repeated visits, separate applications and unnecessary litigation.

Supreme Court had earlier questioned lack of information

The Supreme Court had raised concerns about the issue during an earlier hearing on March 17. It had asked the Centre and the RBI why information about the bank accounts of deceased persons could not be disclosed to their legal heirs.

The bench had also said that the government needed to develop a policy to address the problem.

The petition has sought a clear procedure that would reduce unnecessary litigation and make it easier for legal heirs to claim bank deposits, insurance proceeds, post office funds and other financial assets.

It also highlighted the growing amount of money lying unclaimed in the banking system. According to figures cited in the petition, the DEAF held Rs 39,264.25 crore at the end of March 2021. This was higher than Rs 33,114 crore on March 31, 2020, and Rs 18,381 crore at the end of March 2019.

The petition has proposed a centralised online database under the RBI's control. It wants the system to provide relevant details about deceased account holders, including their names, addresses and the dates of their last transactions.

(With agency inputs)