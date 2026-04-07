BJP's Rekha Patra slams Mamata Banerjee over women's safety, claiming TMC will lose in Sandeshkhali. She alleges TMC schemes are for votes and criticizes the CM for not visiting Sandeshkhali after the atrocities against women came to light.

BJP candidate from Hingalganj Assembly constituency for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, Rekha Patra, on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the safety of women in the State and claimed that the ruling "TMC will never be able to win in Sandeskhali". She also alleged that the TMC schemes were "only" designed to win votes and lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over her recent statement on women. "... The women of Sandeshkhali are going to vote for the BJP. When the Sandeshkhali incident happened, I requested CM Mamata Banerjee to come and visit there, but she did not... The police are also working for Mamata Banerjee. TMC will never be able to win in Sandeshkhali... Mamata Banerjee just wants votes and nothing else. All the schemes of the TMC are only to get votes... The women in the state are not safe. CM Mamata Banerjee herself says that women should not leave their houses after 8 PM... She can do anything for votes... We don't want this government...," Patra told ANI.

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Sandeshkhali in the Spotlight

Sandeshkhali came into the limelight in 2024, when the women in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Union Minister Echoes Criticism

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and BJP leader, Sanjay Seth, on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the safety of women in the state, recalling the Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grabbing cases. He told ANI, "Bashirhat and Sandeshkhali are not known for jobs, education or health facilities. Sandeshkhali brought shame and was a black dot on Bengal. The atrocities against Bengal's women; the whole state was ashamed. On one hand, the Prime Minister is calling for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; on the other hand, what happened in Sandeshkhali was disgusting. Mamata didi did all to save him (the accused)."

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)