The I&B Ministry issued an advisory for TV channels to exercise sensitivity while reporting on the Red Fort terror incident. This comes after some channels were found broadcasting content justifying violence and showing how to make explosives.

I&B Ministry issues advisory on terror reporting

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory for the private satellite TV channels asking them to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on the terror incident near Red Fort in the national capital and related matters.

The advisory said that it has come to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's notice that some news channels have been broadcasting "content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information or videos of how to make explosive material".

Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security, the advisory said.

Compliance with broadcasting codes urged

"All TV channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters. Broadcasters must ensure strict compliance with the Programme and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Net-works (Regulation) Act, 1995," it said.

The advisory said that such broadcasts may violate the Cable Television Network Rules, which state that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or suggestive innuendos and half-truths or is likely to encourage or incite violence, contain anything against the maintenance of law and order, or promote anti-national attitudes.

The rules also state that no programme should contain anything that affects the integrity of the nation.

"All TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities," the advisory said.

Delhi blast death toll rises to 15

The death toll in the Delhi car blast case has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a thorough probe into the terror incident.