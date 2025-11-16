The VHP held a prayer meet for the 12 victims of the November 10 Red Fort blast. Delhi Police have filed a new FIR and arrested three doctors with alleged terror links. Security has been heightened as the investigation continues.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal, along with other members of the organisation, on Sunday organised a Shanti Yagna at Arya Samaj Mandir in Kalka Ji to pay homage to the victims of the terror blast near the Red Fort on November 10. During the ritual, prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

Police Investigation and Heightened Security

On November 10, a powerful explosion near the Red Fort complex in Delhi claimed the lives of 12 people and left several others injured, triggering widespread shock across the national capital. In response to the incident, Delhi Police registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) under sections related to criminal conspiracy as part of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast, officials said. The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

Doctors' Involvement and Wider Terror Plot

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI. All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision. An order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors, effective November 14, 2025.

Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases. Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city. Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. (ANI)