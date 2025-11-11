JMM MP Mahua Majhi criticised the Centre for "failing" law and order after a blast near Red Fort killed eight people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security meeting as the investigation links a car to Pulwama.

JMM MP Slams Centre Over Security Lapse

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the security situation in the national capital region following a blast near Red Fort which killed atleast 8 people. While condoling the loss of lives in the incident, she questioned Centre over the "failing" law and order in the area, and raised suspicion over an "alleged attempt to mislead the public."

"This is a very unfortunate incident... The occurrence of such a major incident in such a sensitive area raises suspicion about why the central government is repeatedly failing. This is no small incident," Maji told ANI, calling for the Centre to take responsibility for the incident. Raising questions over an alleged "attempt to mislead the public, she added, "Somehow, there is suspicion in everyone's mind about why this happened. Is there an attempt to mislead the public?"

Investigation Begins, High-Level Meeting Called

Following the blast near the Red Fort which occurred on Monday night, the Lal Quila metro station remains shut as investigation continues regarding the case, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests the involved i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, police sources confirmed.

Home Minister to Assess Situation

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting later today to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the Home Minister's residence and will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat will join the meeting virtually.

Soon after the blast, Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau Director, directing a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police.

During an operation by security forces, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning. At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes. Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)