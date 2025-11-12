Former J&K DGP SP Vaid calls radicalisation of educated youth a 'big challenge' for India after the Delhi car blast. He suspects an ISI and Jaish-e-Mohammad plot. FSL found explosives and cartridges, and compensation was announced for victims.

In the wake of the accused's arrest and the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives and the Delhi car blast, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid termed radicalisation of educated youth as a "big challenge" for India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ISI Plot Hatched Over Months, Says Vaid

Former J&K DGP suspected Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad behind the blast in the national capital. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he said, "I think this was an ISI plot through a Jaish module. They were desperate to do something because they were unable to carry out anything big in India's hinterland after 2014. This conspiracy was not hatched in one day. I think it was done over several months."

Amid Dr Muzammil's arrest from Faridabad and Dr Umar suspected of driving the car which exploded near the Red Fort complex, SP Vaid said that the nation has to work against the radicalisation in the Kashmir valley. "Becoming a doctor is the ultimate dream of youth in the Kashmir Valley. Despite becoming a doctor, if you get radicalised and get ready to kill your own countrymen and break your own country, then imagine the kind of radicalisation that is taking place. The country will have to see what it is doing on this Front. This is a big challenge, and work needs to be done on this Front," he said.

FSL Team Recovers Explosives, Cartridges

Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team investigating the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort recovered two live cartridges and samples of two different types of explosives on Tuesday, sources said.

As per sources in FSL, during the inspection, both live cartridges were found directly from the blast site and have been sent for detailed forensic analysis. Investigators also collected possible traces of ammonium nitrate and another unidentified explosive substance, the nature of which will be confirmed after laboratory testing. All samples have been sent to the FSL laboratory, where experts are conducting tests to determine the exact composition of the materials. The final report is expected in the coming days, which will determine the nature of the explosion and the materials used.

Delhi CM Announces Ex-Gratia

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a car blast close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs 5 lakh each for seriously injured individuals. (ANI)