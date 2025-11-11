At least eight people were killed and several injured in a high-intensity car blast near the Red Fort. Delhi Police launched extensive raids, detaining four people and scrutinizing 13. The i20 car entered from Haryana; a case has been filed under UAPA.

Massive Search Operation Launched, 4 Detained

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route. Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes. According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. As per sources, based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned. A person linked to the Faridabad module, identified as Dr Umar, is suspected to have been traveling in an i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

'Investigation is ongoing': DCP

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police of North Delhi, Raja Banthia said, "As of now, the investigation is going on. We cannot comment on anything conclusively... FSL is lifting the traces of explosions...We are examining the scene of the crime."

CCTV Footage Shows Lone Suspect

After at least eight people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside Red Fort on Monday evening, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, sources said. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Case Registered Under UAPA, Explosives Act

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Officials Detail The Incident

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. "Today, at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said. (ANI)