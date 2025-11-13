Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed 17 people have been arrested in the state for 'lauding' the Delhi car blast that killed 12. The bomber was a Kashmiri doctor. Sarma vowed zero tolerance against those glorifying violence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that 17 individuals have been arrested across the state for "lauding" the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured.

At least 12 people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a car blast near a traffic signal opposite the Red Fort on Monday evening. Dr Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, who was at the wheel, was also killed in the 'suicide' blast. The accused was working at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma emphasised zero tolerance, with over 100 social media posts under review in the crackdown.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma said that 15 people have been arrested across the state for "offensive" posts on social media following the delhi car blast. In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "In connection with the offensive social-media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far.In addition to the 6 arrests made yesterday, overnight we have arrested the following persons also: Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed @ Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar @ Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup), Abdur Rohim Mollah @ Bappy Hussain (South Salmara)." "Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence," he added.

This comes after Sarma, on Wednesday, said that the administration aims to catch those supporting terrorism. "We will catch those who support terrorists and will take action against them. These people are trying to deteriorate the situation in Assam," he told reporters.

Delhi Probe Uncovers 'Transnational Terror Module'

Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

Till now, atleast three doctors, including one woman, are among the total of 8 people who are arrested for the blast near Red Fort. Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened. All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast.

Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising of various professionals, including doctors, clerics, and businessmen. According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations.

Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Suicide Bomber's Identity Confirmed

On Wednesday, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother. The explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday evening claimed the lives of at least 12 people.