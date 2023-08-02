Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces compensation for losses; check details

    To apply for compensation, affected people can fill out forms on the Kshatipurti portal, detailing the extent of their losses. Based on the assessment of movable and immovable property damages, appropriate compensation will be provided to the victims.

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces compensation for losses; check details AJR
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    In the aftermath of the violent unrest in Nuh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced support for those who suffered property damage and vehicle destruction during the turmoil. He urged affected individuals to submit their claims for damages, assuring that the government would carefully evaluate the extent of impact and provide appropriate compensation to the affected parties.

    Addressing a press conference, Cm Khattar said, "People whose property has been damaged, whose vehicles have been set on fire, during the violence in Nuh, are requested to apply for damages; the government will assess the impact and reimburse affected parties."

    "In the case of movable property, if the loss is 5 lakh, the government will provide 80 per cent coverage. If the loss is between 5 to 10 lakh, 70 per cent will be covered. For losses between 10 to 20 lakh, 60 per cent will be covered," CM Khattar said.

    To apply for compensation, affected people can fill out forms on the Kshatipurti portal, detailing the extent of their losses. Based on the assessment of movable and immovable property damages, appropriate compensation will be provided to the victims.

    In urban areas, the compensation percentages for assessed loss of movable property are as follows:

    • Loss up to Rs 5 lakhs will be compensated by 80%
    • Loss between Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh will be compensated by 70%
    • Loss between Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh will be compensated by 60%
    • Loss between Rs 20 lakh to 50 lakh will be compensated by 40%
    • Loss between Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore will be compensated by 30%
    • Loss between Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore will be compensated by 20%

    Regarding immovable properties, the compensation percentages are as follows:

    • Loss up to Rs 1 lakh will be fully compensated
    • Loss between Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh will be compensated by 75%
    • Loss between Rs 2 lakh to 3 lakh will be compensated by 60%
    • Loss between Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh will be compensated by 50%
    • Loss between Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh will be compensated by 40%
    • Loss between Rs 7 lakh to 25 lakh will be compensated by 30%
    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
