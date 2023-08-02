'Had no intention of hurting religious sentiment…' Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on controversial remark

The BJP, as well as organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and NSS, have started a campaign against Shamseer, claiming they are outraged by the speaker's comments about Lord Ganesh and the legendary "pushpaka vimanam."

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly Speaker who has come under severe criticism for his 'myth' remark on Hindu deity Lord Ganesha said on Wednesday that his comments had no intention to hurt any religious believers or devotees.

"The Indian Constitution protects the freedom to practise and propagate any religion. It also highlights how important it is for citizens to encourage a scientific outlook. I just reiterated what the Constitution promotes as someone who holds a constitutional position," he said while addressing the media.

"Nobody has the right to question my commitment to secularism," Shamseer said.

The Speaker also said that Kerala will not entertain the communal propaganda initiated by Sangh Parivar.

Earlier today, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that faith should not be seen as a science. Faith, science and myth should be seen separately, he said.

Backing Shamseer, CPM said that the Thalassery MLA need not apologise for his remark against the education policy. "Even the Prime Minister has said that Ganesha was made through plastic surgery. It would be good if Congress read 'Glimpses of World History' and 'The Discovery of India' written by Jawaharlal Nehru to gain some ideas," said Govindan.

In its official statement, the CPM said that Shamseer had done nothing wrong by objecting to the idea of teaching children Hindu mythology rather than scientific facts.

The Speaker alleged that the Centre was attempting to educate kids about Hindu myths rather than advances in science and technology. "They are attempting to prove that plastic surgery, infertility therapy, and aircraft have been around since the beginning of Hinduism. Wright Brothers were credited with creating the airplane during the time I was in school. They are currently attempting to prove that Pushpak Vimana is the first aircraft," he said.

Shamseer continued by claiming that the Hindutva ideologists spread the concept that Lord Ganesh received his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.