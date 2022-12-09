Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rectify mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation: Congress Manish Tewari

    Manish Tewari raised the issue during Zero Hour, claiming that the murals at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar did not depict the Punjabi population at the time of the horrific massacre of innocents on April 13, 1919. He claimed that the signboards in and around the memorial were also riddled with errors. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that the Archaeological Survey of India send a team of experts to Jallianwala Bagh to correct flaws in the recently completed restoration work at the memorial on Friday. 

    According to Tewari, the location from which General Reginald Dyer ordered indiscriminate fire on the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, has also not been properly marked. 

    As the country celebrated the Amrit Kaal of Independence, Biju Janata Dal member Bhartruhari Mahtab urged the government to honour those freedom fighters still alive. Mahtab also urged the government to issue 'family of patriots' identity cards to family members of freedom fighters.

    He recalled that when the country celebrated 25 years of independence, the then-Indira Gandhi government honoured freedom fighters with 'copper plates' (tamra patra) to recognise their contribution.

    Congress member T N Prathapan has asked the government to reconsider its decision to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship. He called the decision an insult to Maulana Azad's memory.

    Prathapan expressed surprise that the government had decided to discontinue the fellowship, claiming it overlapped with other higher education schemes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
