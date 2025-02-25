Record-breaking 64 crore devotees witness the ‘Mahashivratri Mahasnana’ at Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh reached its peak on Mahashivratri, drawing crores of devotees to the Sangam Banks. Over 64 crore devotees have participated, making it the world's largest religious gathering.

Record breaking 64 crore devotees witness the Mahashivratri Mahasnana at Mahakumbh
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

The grand spectacle of Mahakumbh has reached its peak on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, with crores of devotees gathering on Sangam Banks to witness the once-in-144-years spiritual event. Every day, over 1.25 crore devotees are taking a dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, praying for peace and salvation.

Amid this unprecedented surge of faith, authorities have implemented strict health and safety measures, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for the devotees.

So far, more than 64 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Snan of Mahakumbh, and with Mahashivratri marking a significant spiritual moment, this number is expected to surpass 66 crores. This gathering of Sanatan Dharma followers is unparalleled, making it the largest religious congregation in the world.

For the past 10 days, over 1.25 crore devotees have been taking a holy dip in the Sangam daily, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion in Mahakumbh and across the country. Notably, the number of pilgrims completing seven sacred dips in the Ganga has already crossed two crores.

Pilgrims from every corner of the country and abroad have travelled to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh. The main Snan days alone have witnessed a staggering 17 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam. The event has also seen a significant presence of foreign visitors, further highlighting its global spiritual significance.

Each Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh has drawn more than 2.5 crore devotees, immersing themselves in the sacred waters of Triveni to seek blessings. Also, the event has witnessed 12 occasions where over 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip on the sands of the Sangam. 

With Mahashivratri marking the final Snan of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath has issued special instructions to ensure seamless health and safety arrangements. Senior officials have been directed to remain on high alert 24/7 across the fairgrounds, ensuring that devotees can perform their holy baths and religious rituals without inconvenience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

CM Yogi: Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefit 10 crore in UP, ensuring equal access

CM Yogi: Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefit 10 crore in UP, ensuring equal access

'Fake news, shame on you...' Preity Zinta slams Kerala Congress over false claims on Rs 18 crore loan anr

'Fake news, shame on you...' Preity Zinta slams Kerala Congress over false claims on Rs 18 crore loan

India, Japan begin their 6th edition of Dharma Guardian exercise at East Fuji ddr

India, Japan begin their 6th edition of Dharma Guardian exercise at East Fuji

Recent Stories

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love MEG

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon
Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Video Icon
Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Video Icon
PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

Video Icon