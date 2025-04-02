user
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Celebs shine at Vivienne Westwood's Mumbai fashion show [PHOTOS]

Fashion Event: A fashion event was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and even Mukesh Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Kareena and Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in off-shoulder gowns at a fashion event in Mumbai. New heroine Anjani Dhawan also stole the show.

Mukesh Ambani's younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, also showed off her style at the fashion event. She arrived with her older sister.


Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a maroon off-shoulder gown at the event. Urfi Javed was also seen showing off her style.

Disha Patani posed in a shimmery gown, while Rajkummar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa, looked beautiful in an off-shoulder pink silky frock.

Vaani Kapoor was seen posing in a sparkly gown at the fashion event. Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in a front-open outfit.

Huma Qureshi was seen in a black transparent dress at the fashion event. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was spotted in a stylish outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an off-shoulder, leg-cut silky gown at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show, while Aditya Roy Kapur also posed, adding to the star-studded glamour of the event.

 

Twinkle Khanna posed for photographers at the fashion event. Hrithik Roshan's sister, Pashmina Roshan, was also present.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here

