IQ Test: Are you a superfast thinker? Solve these 7 tricky puzzles

By solving these fun questions, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All questions have answers at the end.
Ram, Shyam, and Mohan are three friends. Ram is taller than Shyam, and Mohan is shorter than Ram. So, who is the shortest?
A) Ram
B) Shyam
C) Mohan
D) Both A and B
If PINK is coded as 121 80 69 112, then how will BLUE be coded?
A) 119 112 116 112
B) 122 114 115 113
C) 121 111 115 110
D) 121 116 110 113
Which of the following options is different from all the others? School, College, Book, University.
A) School
B) College
C) Book
D) University
If Pankaj's brother is Ankit and Ankit's mother is Kajal, then what is Pankaj's relationship with Kajal?
A) Mother
B) Aunt
C) Sister
D) Wife
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? Guess the next number.
A) 42
B) 40
C) 50
D) 44
If 2 men together can do a work in 10 days, then how many days will one man alone take to do the same work?
A) 10 days
B) 20 days
C) 5 days
D) 15 days
How much distance will a car cover in 3 hours at a speed of 60 km/h?
A) 120 km
B) 180 km
C) 90 km
D) 150 km
1 Answer: C) Mohan
2 Answer: A) 119 112 116 112
3 Answer: C) Book
4 Answer: A) Mother
5 Answer: A) 42
6 Answer: B) 20 days
7 Answer: B) 180 km
