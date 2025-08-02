A landslide in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, killed SDM Rajinder Singh and his son on August 1st. Six others were injured. The group was traveling when the landslide struck their vehicle.

Six people were injured in a devastating landslide in Dharmari, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 1, which also claimed the lives of Rajinder Singh, a 2011-batch JKAS officer and SDM Ramnagar, and his young son. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir expressed profound grief over the tragedy.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an officer, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar & his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly," the LG's office stated.

Dr. Gopal Dutt, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, detailed the response to the incident, saying, "As we received information about the incident, we sent two ambulances to the spot. Six people were admitted to the hospital. We have lost a young officer in this incident." The local administration and medical teams are working to support the affected families and ensure swift recovery for the injured.

SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred while they were returning to their native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, along with family members and relatives in a vehicle, as they reached the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area, a sudden landslide occurred, causing a massive debris flow to crash down on their vehicle.

Rajinder Singh's son died on the spot, while his wife and two cousins sustained serious injuries. A rescue operation was launched promptly with the help of residents and police, and all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, the critically injured were referred to the District Hospital in Reasi.

According to official sources, the cause of the accident was a landslide, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

This tragic incident highlights the growing danger of landslides in the region amid continuous rainfall. The local administration has appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution while travelling through hilly areas.

A similar incident was reported on July 30, where two Indian Army personnel lost their lives after a boulder fell on a military convoy vehicle in Ladakh.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM when a large rock rolled down a cliff and struck one of the vehicles in the convoy.

The Army confirmed the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh.