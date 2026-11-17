Rayagada administration is evacuating 55 landslide-prone villages ahead of Cyclone Akvan. Officials have issued warnings and lowered reservoir levels in the Harabhangi and Badanalla dams to mitigate flood risks from predicted heavy rainfall.

Rayagada District Prepares for Impending Cyclone Akvan

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday.

Kulkarni told reporters that Rayagada, located in southern Odisha along the Andhra Pradesh border, has been issued yellow and orange warnings for November 18, 19 and 20, with heavy rainfall forecast in the region. "Since we have an upcoming Cyclone Akvan, which is going to make landfall either on November 19 or 20, with the point of landfall somewhere in Andhra Pradesh, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and given that we are in the southern part of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has been forecast. Accordingly, we have yellow and orange warnings for three days, November 18, 19, and 20, and we have made our preparations accordingly," he stated.

Speaking on the preparedness of the cyclone, he informed that a district-level meeting was conducted and departments have been instructed to carry out the tasks assigned to them. He also noted that atleast 55 villages were identified as landslide-prone and pre-emptive evacuation will be conducted as a preventive measure.

"Today, we also conducted a district-level preparatory meeting, and all line departments have been instructed to carry out their assigned tasks. There are about 55 villages that we have identified as landslide-prone, and we will conduct a pre-emptive evacuation of those areas as a preventive measure. We also have several other habitations along a river that may face flooding in the event of excessive rainfall," he said.

The District Magistrate further said that the Harabhangi and Badanalla dam projects had started releasing water to lower their reservoir levels and create capacity to manage excess rainfall.

"The two dam projects, Harabhangi and Badanalla, have started releasing water to ensure that their reservoirs are emptied to a certain extent. Therefore, we do not expect immediate flooding, and in case there is excessive rainfall, the dams will be able to hold back water for a few hours so that we can carry out evacuations in the lower reaches of the river as well..." he added.

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad Meteorologist GNRS Srinivas said Cyclone Akvan is likely to affect Telangana after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, with four eastern districts placed under an orange alert for November 20. Speaking in Hyderabad, Srinivas said the cyclone, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal three days ago, had intensified into a cyclone by the previous evening and was likely to strengthen further into a severe cyclone over the West Central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening or night.

He said the system was likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Thune on the morning or afternoon of November 20, and its effects could also be felt in Telangana.

"Some of the eastern districts in Telangana are put under orange alert on the 20th. These districts are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet... By tomorrow evening, the picture will be clearer. And accordingly, the forecast for Telangana can be modified..." he said.

Srinivas said the weather forecast for Telangana could be revised as the cyclone's movement and intensity become clearer. (ANI)