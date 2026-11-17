Congress leader Karan Singh criticized Pakistan for fostering conflict in Kashmir, calling it pointless. Meanwhile, J&K police confirmed that militants involved in the recent Kulgam attack on CRPF personnel have been tracked by security forces.

Congress Leader Karan Singh Slams Pakistan Over Kulgam Terror Attack

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday blamed Pakistan for the destruction and continued conflict in the region following the terror attack in Kulgam, calling the conflict "entirely pointless" and questioning what Pakistan had gained by repeatedly stirring up trouble over Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Singh said the conflict was pointless and that Pakistan stood to gain more by fostering friendly relations with India rather than continuously stirring up trouble in Kashmir. "It is truly unfortunate. It is because of Pakistan that there is so much destruction. All this conflict is entirely pointless," he said.

Pakistan's Approach to Kashmir Questioned

Questioning Pakistan's approach towards Kashmir, Singh said, "I wonder what they have actually gained by obsessing over Kashmir... What do they stand to gain by constantly stirring up trouble in Kashmir?" He further said that improved relations between the two countries would benefit both sides, particularly in areas such as trade and tourism. "They ought to realise that fostering friendship with India would be far more beneficial... Just imagine the benefits: trade would flourish, tourism would grow—there would be gains in every sphere. Yet, they refuse to let go..." Singh said.

Police Investigation into Kulgam Attack

Meanwhile according to JK police, Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, according to police. According to the CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces. On November 11, Umar Nisar Dar, accompanied by LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, carried out an attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran before fleeing the scene. During the analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11, security agencies found both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed at the identified locations.

Following Umar Nisar Dar’s disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at Police Station Kulgam. During the course of the investigation, the probe agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT Commander Lateef Bhat for the past five to six months. Investigations further revealed that immediately after the Akhran incident, Umar Nisar Dar joined the TRF outfit. After fleeing the scene of the attack, both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Umar Nisar Dar was killed. The hunt for LeT Commander Lateef Bhat is underway. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after the motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11.