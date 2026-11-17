The Allahabad High Court will rule on the Krishna Janmabhoomi case on Nov 20. Other rulings include a 24-hour deadline for security at a Kanpur temple and the acquittal of Mahek Singh in a rape case due to lack of evidence.

Allahabad High Court to Pronounce Order on Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on November 20 on four applications filed in the original suits related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. Justice Avneesh Saxena had reserved the order after completing hearings on the applications seeking recall of the September 26, 2025 order, impleadment of Jadoun descendants as parties, cancellation of the 1968 agreement and the 1973-74 decree, and modification of the August 1, 2024 order. The court had fixed November 20 for pronouncing its decision on the applications. The order is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

High Court Directs Action for Kanpur Temple Security

Meanwhile, in another case before the Allahabad High Court, the court has set a 24-hour deadline for the Kanpur Municipal Commissioner to decide on a representation seeking security and other arrangements for the 88th foundation day of Shri Mansa Devi Temple Siddhapeeth in Kanpur Nagar. A division bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad disposed of a petition filed by Vishnu Shankar Tripathi on Tuesday, directing him to submit a fresh representation before the Municipal Commissioner. The petition had sought directions to the Municipal Commissioner to decide on a representation dated September 21. It also sought the provision of necessary facilities and security, as in previous years, for the foundation day celebrations to be held at the Gangeshwar Mahadev Math Temple complex.

Court Acquits Man in Kidnapping and Rape Case

In a separate case, the Allahabad High Court set aside the conviction of Mahek Singh in a kidnapping and rape case and acquitted him of all charges, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. Justice Abdul Shahid allowed Singh’s criminal appeal and quashed the August 24, 2022 judgment of a special court in Muzaffarnagar, which had convicted him under Sections 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The High Court noted that the woman was an adult and had stated before a magistrate that she had left her home of her own accord.