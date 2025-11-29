WB BJP's Samik Bhattacharya accuses TMC of adding deceased people, Bangladeshi infiltrators, and Rohingyas to voter lists. He states BJP's agenda is 'delete and deport', escalating the political feud over West Bengal's voter list revision.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has an agenda to include names of deceased individuals and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, including Rohingyas, in the voter list. Speaking with ANI, Bhattacharya stated that the TMC's goal is to fight elections based on these inclusions, while the BJP's agenda is clear: "delete and deport." "TMC's agenda is clear - to include the names of those who are no longer in this world in the voter list, to include Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, Rohingyas... Mamata Banerjee's agenda is to fight elections on the basis of all these, our agenda is clear - 'delete and deport'...," said Samik Bhattacharya.

Political Clash Over Voter List Revision

Bhattacharya's comments come amidst the ongoing political contest between TMC and BJP over the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, with the TMC accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and divisive politics. The issue highlights the ongoing debate over voter list accuracy and allegations of voter manipulation in West Bengal.

BJP Forms National Coordination Team

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a national coordination team on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 13 states. The team plans to visit various states, review the ongoing revision process, and flag any discrepancies or problems the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) may be facing nationwide. Following the announcement by the Election Commission to conduct phase 2 of the SIR of electoral rolls across 13 states.

Dispute Over BLOs' Safety

The issue of BLOs' health and safety has also pitted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against each other, with both claiming the other is threatening and intimidating BLOs to advance their agenda.

TMC Escalates Issue with Election Commission

On the other hand, a delegation of 10 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, objecting to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states across the country. During the meeting, the TMC delegation told CEC Kumar that they have "blood on their hands," and submitted a list of 40 people who are dead "because of the SIR process", according to MP Derek O'Brien.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has constantly termed the SIR as a procedure to delete eligible voters, whereas the BJP has accused the TMC of protecting ineligible and fake voters living in West Bengal. (ANI)