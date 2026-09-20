Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, alleging that DCP Hemraj Rajput threatened and abused members of a Ganeshotsav mandal in Colaba. Raut has sought an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Sunday, alleging that DCP Traffic South Zone Hemraj Rajput threatened office-bearers of Balgopal Mitra Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Colaba, and sought an impartial inquiry into the matter.

In his letter, Raut alleged that when DCP Hemraj Rajput visited the mandal's Ganeshotsav venue, he threatened the office-bearers and verbally abused them despite the mandal having valid municipal permission for the festival celebrations. Raut further alleged that the officer misbehaved with women present at the venue.

Details of the Alleged Incident

"On Friday, when I visited the Balgopal Mitra Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, the key office-bearers, workers, and Ganesha devotees met me and made a serious complaint. Despite having a valid municipal permit for the Ganeshotsav, DCP Traffic South Zone, Shri Hemraj Rajput, went directly to the Mandal's venue and issued threats, abused them verbally, and behaved vulgarly and aggressively towards the women present. He even snatched a mobile phone from a woman. This scenario is shocking," Raut said in the letter.

Raut further questioned the action against the mandal, stating, "When formal permission has been granted for the Ganeshotsav pandal and this festival has been held at the exact same location for many years, why should DCP Rajput create an atmosphere of terror like this?"

"The entire incident has been video recorded," he added.

Political Motive Alleged

In the letter, Raut also alleged that the action against the mandal could be linked to political reasons. "The President of the Mandal, Shri Prasanna Pande, is a social worker. According to my information, holding a grudge because the workers of this Mandal did not support Makarand Narwekar in the municipal elections, DCP Rajput acted illegally, which is repulsive," Raut alleged.

"No other public festival in that area faced any trouble from the Deputy Commissioner of Police. However, the public festival at 3, Pasta Lane, Colaba, became an eyesore to him. This is surprising," he said.

Call for Impartial Inquiry

Seeking action, Raut urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to order an inquiry into the allegations. "I request you to order an impartial inquiry into this matter. The office-bearers of the Mandal are still living under terror of DCP Rajput and fear that he might go to any extent," Raut said in the letter. (ANI)