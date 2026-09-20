Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore has hit out at Congress over allegations of cross-voting in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election, stating their attempts to 'manage' the situation will not succeed, no matter how hard they try.

Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Sunday hit out at Congress over allegations of cross-voting in the upcoming Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election, saying such attempts would not succeed.

Reacting to the issue of cross-voting, Madan Rathore said, "They (Congress) used to level allegations against us. Now, Congress claims that cross-voting will work in their favour. What does this imply? It means they ought to look within and examine their own actions."

"They used to accuse us of 'managing' things; now, they are the ones attempting to do the managing. They want to engineer cross-voting. No matter how hard they try—even if they bang their heads against the wall—it simply won't happen," he added.

Election Schedule

The remarks came ahead of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor election, scheduled to be held on September 25. The election will be conducted through voting by elected members of the Municipal Corporation. The Rajasthan Election Commission has issued the schedule for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. Candidates filed their nomination papers on September 18 and 19, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on September 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 22.

BJP Expresses Confidence in Mayoral Candidate

Earlier, BJP mayoral candidate Sunil Kothari filed his nomination papers for the post of Mayor in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election. Jaipur City BJP President Amit Goyal, while speaking on Kothari's candidature, dismissed reports of any rebellion within the party and expressed confidence in his nomination. "Sunil Kothari is a man of serious and dignified character who has left a lasting impression through his work and conduct during his long tenure with the BJP; he has always guarded his reputation zealously. I am certain that his experience and knowledge will be invaluable," Goyal said.

On reports of dissent within the party, he said, "As for any talk of rebellion within the party, there is no such thing. In the BJP, a dedicated worker does not hesitate once a decision is made; we stand united as one, and the question of rebellion simply does not arise."

BJP's Majority in Corporation Board

In the Rajasthan urban local body elections, the BJP secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board. Out of 146 wards where results were declared, the BJP won 78 seats, while the Congress secured 53 seats and independent candidates won 15 wards. The BJP is now preparing for the mayoral election, with party leaders expressing confidence in Sunil Kothari’s candidature. (ANI)