Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri was granted a seven-hour custody parole to visit his native village Jatheri in Sonipat. He attended religious ceremonies for his twin daughters born through IVF before being escorted back to Delhi's Central Jail.

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri was taken back to Delhi’s Central Jail on Sunday after completing a seven-hour custody parole during which he visited his native village Jatheri in Sonipat, Haryana, to participate in religious ceremonies following the birth of his twin daughters through IVF.

Jatheri was brought to his village from Central Jail, Delhi, and remained there from 10 AM to 5 PM under police custody as permitted by the Dwarka Court.

Court Grants Parole for Family Ceremony

The court had granted him seven-hour custody parole to participate in family religious ceremonies following the birth of his twin daughters through IVF. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Siddharth Malik, on September 16, allowed an application filed on behalf of Sandeep alias Kala seeking custody parole to visit his family at village Jatheri. "Accordingly, the application filed on behalf of applicant Sandeep alias Kala for custody parole is allowed," the court ordered.

The court directed that Jatheri visit his house in village Jatheri on September 20 between 10 AM and 5 PM on custody parole. The court also directed the Delhi Police and Haryana Police to make necessary security arrangements for the visit, considering the threat perception related to the accused.

"DCP, 3rd Battalion, Delhi Police, SHO, PS BHD Nagar and SHO, PS Rai, Sonipat, Haryana shall make necessary security arrangements to facilitate the custody parole after considering the threat perception related to the accused," the court directed. The court further ordered that all expenses related to the custody parole would be borne by the accused and deposited before the concerned Jail Superintendent as per rules.

During the permitted period, Jatheri participated in religious ceremonies at his native village following the birth of his twin daughters. After the completion of the seven-hour custody parole, police personnel escorted him back from Jatheri to Delhi’s Central Jail.

Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri is an accused in several criminal cases and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Central Jail.