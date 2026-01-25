Sanjay Raut calls out Mangal Prabhat Lodha's hypocrisy for demanding the removal of a British name from a hospital while his own company built the Lodha Trump Tower. Raut asks if the 'Trump' name should also be removed for consistency.

Raut questions Lodha's 'hypocrisy' on foreign names

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday raised questions about Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's stance on foreign names, who proudly built Lodha Trump Tower in Worli. This comes after Lodha's stance on foreign names, who demanded to remove "King Edward" from KEM Hospital. The Lodha Group, led by him, is developing Lodha Trump Tower in Worli, named after Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States. "Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha demanded removing "King Edward" from KEM Hospital's name, calling it a symbol of British colonial rule and slavery. Yet his own Lodha Group proudly built and sells Lodha Trump Tower in Worli, named after American Donald Trump. If foreign colonial/foreign names are the issue, shouldn't "Trump" be removed, too? Consistency, anyone?" he wrote on X.

Earlier, Lodha expressed his views on the removal of "King Edward" from the name of the hospital, saying that it is a symbol of slavery and the municipality should consider it. "A community medical facility should be established, and it should also include provisions for people to benefit from government schemes. There should be rooms dedicated to this purpose. A communication centre should be created where our doctor-students and patients can all benefit from advancements in artificial intelligence worldwide, receiving consultations through this medium. The name 'Edward' in the hospital's name should be removed; the municipality should consider this. It's not an Indian name, it's a British name, a symbol of slavery, and that's why I've expressed my opinion about removing it..." he stated.

Raut slams 'slave market' in Maharashtra politics

Earlier, Raut highlighted the open buying and selling of leaders in Maharashtra politics, describing it as a "market of slaves" where money power dominates, and individual opinions hold little to no value.

Speaking on the recently concluded Municipal Corporation polls, Raut alleged that corporators elected on their party tickets are being lured to switch sides by the ruling party. Raut stated, "A market of money is running in politics," claiming there is open buying and selling of leaders. "It has become a slave market," he remarked, alleging that Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is behaving like a feudal lord who believes he can auction loyalty.

Raut further claimed that this political culture has been initiated by "two emperors sitting in Delhi," a veiled reference to the BJP's central leadership. Raut elaborated his views in detail, saying, "Yesterday, both leaders spoke openly about the political situation. A person's opinion has no value anymore. Open buying and selling, a slave market--BJP's feudal lord Shinde too is acting like a king and auctioning loyalty. All this has been initiated by two emperors sitting in Delhi." (ANI)