Srinagar Police organised a 'Run for Unity' for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, with over 500 students and national players participating. The event marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, with more programs planned for the next two years.

Srinagar Police on Thursday organised a "Run for Unity" to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. National-level players, including Parvez Rasool, joined the event to encourage youth participation in sports.

"Over 500 students participated with zeal & patriotic spirit," Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

Celebrating National Unity

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, which are participated in by people from all walks of life.

Officials Outline Anniversary Plans

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi told ANI that a "lot of programs" will start from October 31 in view of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, "including 'Run for Unity', unity pledges and parades".

IGP Birdi added that the J&K Police will also organise such programs at the station level and hold exhibitions "so the children learn about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take inspiration from him..."

"We also want people from different sections of the society to participate in this... Programs under this will be held for 2 years in different months...," IGP added.

🏃‍♂️ Srinagar Police organized a grand “Run for Unity” from Rajbagh to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Over 500 students participated with zeal & patriotic spirit. 🇮🇳#RunForUnity #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #SrinagarPolice @DrGVSundeep_IPS pic.twitter.com/Szdlyvgcjj — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 30, 2025

Central Kashmir Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajiv Omprakash Pandey told ANI, "We are organising this program on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... National-level players also participated in this and motivated the kids towards sports..."

"We are very happy about the response, adding that, "There will be a minimum of 2 programs at the level of each police station..."

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg took a comprehensive stock of arrangements for the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and UT Foundation Day at SKICC during a late evening visit to the venue.

Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India and with helping establish the Republic of India.

He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)