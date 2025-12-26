President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievements, stating the awards would inspire all youth. She praised their talent in bravery, arts, science, and sports.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture and Science & Technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. She said that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, their communities, and the entire country. She expressed confidence that these awards will inspire all children across the country. She stated that this award was presented to them in recognition of their encouragement. She expressed confidence that these awards will inspire all the children of the country.

President Cites Historical Bravery

The President said that about 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikh faith and revered by all Indians, and his four sons made supreme sacrifices while fighting for truth and justice. She said that the bravery of the two youngest Sahibzadas is honoured and respected both in India and abroad. She remembered with reverence the great child heroes who laid down their lives, proud of their commitment to truth and justice.

Praise for Modern-Day Child Heroes

The President said that a country's greatness is evident when its children are filled with patriotism and high ideals. She was pleased to note that the children have showcased their exceptional talent across bravery, art and culture, the environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports.

She said that it is because of talented children such as the seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India is considered a chess powerhouse on the world stage. Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved others through their bravery and intelligence, deserve all the praise they receive. Nine-year-old daughter Vyoma Priya and eleven-year-old brave son Kamlesh Kumar lost their lives while saving the lives of others with their courage. Ten-year-old Shravan Singh, amidst the risks associated with war during Operation Sindoor, regularly delivered water, milk, and lassi to the Indian soldiers stationed at the border near his home. Whereas the differently-abled daughter, Shivani Hosuru Uppara, has achieved extraordinary accomplishments in sports, overcoming economic and physical limitations. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has established himself in the highly competitive, talent-rich world of cricket and has set numerous records.

She expressed confidence that brave and talented children like them will continue to do good work and make India's future bright. (ANI)