Staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan underwent a three-day cybersecurity workshop by Lisianthus Tech and Delhi Police. The training focused on identifying and responding to digital threats, including online fraud and social engineering, to secure the Presidential Estate.

Staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan participated in a three-day Cyber Shikshit Bharat Workshop from October 12 to 14 to strengthen their awareness and response capabilities against cyber threats, including online fraud, social engineering and digital attacks.

The workshop was organised by cybersecurity company Lisianthus Tech in association with Delhi Police, with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) as the knowledge partner.

Cyber Awareness Workshop at Presidential Estate

Held at the Presidential Estate, the programme combined classroom sessions with practical exercises tailored to the security requirements of a high-security establishment.

Participants were trained to identify common cyber threats, including malicious links, online impersonation, social media offences, compromised devices and digital manipulation. The sessions also covered the preservation of electronic evidence and rapid response measures to address potential cyber incidents.

The initiative aimed to help staff recognise digital vulnerabilities that could have implications for the physical security of the Presidential Estate and equip them with the knowledge to respond effectively.

Expert Insights on Digital Threats

Khushhal Kaushik, ethical hacker and Founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech, said cyber threats could reach individuals through digital channels rather than conventional physical entry points. "They can come through a message, a link or a device," he said, stressing the importance of training staff to recognise such threats and preserve evidence.

Dr SK Verma, Chairman of Lisianthus Tech, emphasised that cyber awareness had become an essential component of security arrangements.

DCP Alok Kumar of Delhi Police also highlighted the need to strengthen preparedness against cyber threats, which can affect security systems irrespective of physical boundaries.

India's Growing Cybercrime Challenge

The workshop comes amid a rise in reported cybercrime incidents and financial losses in India. According to figures cited in the programme material, the country recorded nearly 22.68 lakh cybercrime incidents in 2024, with financial losses reaching Rs 22,845 crore, an increase of 206 per cent.

The figures also highlighted the scale of preventive measures undertaken by authorities. By June 2026, the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System had helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh complaints. During the same period, authorities blocked 3,718 fraudulent mobile applications, 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, according to the figures provided.

Strengthening Institutional Cybersecurity

The workshop's focus on digital security awareness also aligns with the broader objective of building institutional capabilities and reducing dependence on external assistance during cyber incidents.

By equipping personnel with practical knowledge of digital risks, evidence preservation and incident response, the initiative seeks to strengthen cybersecurity preparedness at one of the country's most sensitive establishments.

The programme underscores the growing importance of integrating cyber awareness into conventional security arrangements as digital threats become increasingly sophisticated. (ANI)