The Assam State Zoo team has made a groundbreaking discovery, documenting the first-ever case of albinism in a Checkered Keelback snake in the state. The rare juvenile albino snake was found, studied, and safely released into a protected habitat.

In a remarkable discovery, the Assam State Zoo team has documented the first state record of albinism in the Checkered Keelback (Fowlea piscator) in Assam. Albinism is an extremely rare genetic trait in wild snakes, characterised by the absence of melanin pigment, resulting in pale colouration and, often, red eyes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Rare Find

On the evening of June 1, 2024, a juvenile albino male Checkered Keelback measuring 290 mm was found near the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati. The identity of the snake was confirmed through detailed inspection of its appearance and scalation, which matched published descriptions for Fowlea piscator.

Conservation in Action

After careful observation and study by Assam State Zoo researchers, the snake was released safely into a protected forest habitat within three days of its rescue.

Scientific Publication and Significance

Importantly, this finding has been published in the renowned international open-access journal, Reptiles & Amphibians, a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to research in all aspects of herpetology, with emphasis on conservation and natural history.

This discovery not only adds to the scientific record but also underscores Assam's growing reputation as a centre for wildlife conservation and research. The zoo's prompt response ensured minimal disturbance to the animal and highlights the dedicated efforts of Assam's conservation professionals. The report will contribute valuable information to ongoing studies of rare genetic traits in Indian wildlife.