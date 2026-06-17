Ayodhya's Ramkatha Museum has acquired a rare, 250-year-old Ramayan manuscript. Though damaged, its age and artistic style make it a prized addition. A collector donated the 650-page text, which contains unique details and will be preserved.

A rare, over 250-year-old manuscript of Tulsidas's Ramayan has been acquired by the International Ramkatha Museum in Ayodhya for preservation and public display in the facility. The acquisition was approved by the screening committee, which was chaired by Nripendra Misra, on Wednesday.

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A 'Rich, Profound, and Divine' Acquisition

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Director of the International Ramkatha Museum, acknowledged the manuscript's damaged condition, noting it is torn and partially eaten by termites, but emphasised its significance for the 'Ramayana Manuscript Collection Yajna' project. "Although it is damaged, torn, and partially eaten by termites in places, it remains a manuscript of the Ramayana (specifically the Ramcharitmanas) that deserves to be part of the collection. I believe that if this manuscript is added to our ongoing 'Ramayana Manuscript Collection Yajna' (project), our collection will become truly rich, profound, and divine," said Singh.

He stated that the addition of this 270-to-275-year-old manuscript to the ongoing project would significantly enrich the museum's archives due to its age, unique linguistic style, and the high-quality artistic craftsmanship used in its creation. "There are three reasons for this: its age, its language (or the style of its inscription), and its quality, referring to the artistic method used to write it. Based on these three aspects, it is worthy of preservation, and I consider it a significant acquisition. Although photographs reveal termite damage, the manuscript is exquisitely beautiful; its antiquity is a key factor, and as you know, there is a special value attached to ancient artefacts. Scholars estimate--and our own information, corroborated by others we have consulted, suggests--that it dates back roughly 270 to 275 years," added Singh.

The Museum Director further described the manuscript as an exquisitely crafted piece, spanning approximately 650 pages. He noted that the text features a beautiful, intricate interplay of red and black inks, underscoring its historical and artistic value. "When considering its linguistic style and the specific method of Devanagari script used, I feel it is a truly collectible item; the owner himself approached us, expressing a desire to be part of this grand, magnificent program dedicated to Lord Ram. It spans approximately 650 pages and is exquisitely crafted. It is worth collecting not merely because it contains the Ramcharitmanas or the story of Ram, but also because it offers insight into the technology of that era--revealing the quality of the paper and the ink used. If you have had the chance to examine it or speak with the owner, you would have noticed the beautiful interplay of red and black inks," said Singh.

Manuscript's History and Unique Features

Manuscript collector Madhavendra Porwal stated that this specific Ramayan text dates back to approximately 1768 AD and was written in Sanskrit on traditional handmade paper common to that period. " I represent an organization based in Lucknow called 'Chambal Archives.' We have compiled numerous versions of the Ramayana. The specific manuscript I have shown you today dates back to approximately 1768 AD and contains around 600 to 700 pages. It is handwritten in the Sanskrit script using the kind of handmade paper that was common in the olden days. The controversial line--'Dhol, gawar, shudra, pashu, nari; sakal tadna ke adhikari'--is written differently here, and the manuscript possesses many unique features. Since such handwritten works took about one and a half to two months to complete, the scribe noted the date of completion at the end of each chapter. Manuscript experts have told us that it contains rare information and details rarely found in other versions of the Ramayana," Porwal told ANI.

Porwal shared that he and his family have amassed 41 other versions of the Ramayana and possess numerous ancient texts. He noted that they intend to digitise these manuscripts and make them available to the public free of charge. "This manuscript has been in our family since my grandmother's time; we also possess 41 other versions of the Ramayana and have collected many other ancient texts, leading us to establish an archive. Nowadays, people often reach out to us with such items because we undertake their conservation and restoration, and we are also striving to make them available digitally--all free of charge," added Porwal. (ANI)