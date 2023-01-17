Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra

Last week, the Bombay High Court directed Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido, to shut its operations immediately as the startup has yet to receive a licence from the Maharashtra government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the petition of Rapido on January 23, 2023, challenging a Bombay High Court order directing it to discontinue its operations in Maharashtra immediately as it lacks a licence to operate bike taxis or rickshaw services.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list it for Monday after it was mentioned before it. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi requested an urgent hearing and said the company employs thousands of people.

Last week, the Bombay High Court directed Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido, to shut its operations immediately as the startup has yet to receive a licence to operate from the Maharashtra government. Thus, the bike taxi aggregator Rapido was forced to suspend all services until January 20.

The High Court criticised a bike taxi aggregator Rapido, for operating without the Maharashtra government licence and ordered that its services be suspended immediately.

Roppen Transportation moved to a High Court in response to the communication issued by the Maharashtra government on December 29, 2022, refusing to grant them a bike taxi aggregator licence. The government cited the need for a state policy on bike taxi licencing and a fare structure policy.

The State government has told the High Court that a committee has been set up to explore formulating guidelines for bike taxis in the State.

