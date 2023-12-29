Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

    In a session presided over by Justice Shalinder Kaur, the Court issued notices to Shyam Meera Singh and YouTube. The mode of serving the notice will involve email and WhatsApp, as specified by the Court. The case is set for further hearing on Saturday.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Friday (December 29) took action following a plea by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh against YouTuber and journalist Shyam Meera Singh. The plea sought directives for Shyam Meera Singh to remove a YouTube video alleging deceitful practices by Gurmeet Ram Rahim towards his followers.

    In a session presided over by Justice Shalinder Kaur, the Court issued notices to Shyam Meera Singh and YouTube. The mode of serving the notice will involve email and WhatsApp, as specified by the Court. The case is set for further hearing on Saturday.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim filed the suit against Shyam Meera Singh for a video posted on December 17, 2023, titled "How Gurmeet Ram Rahim fooled his bhakts?" The video's thumbnail depicted "Ram Rahim ka asli sach (Ram Rahim's real truth)."

    Representing Ram Rahim, Advocate Rajat Aneja argued that despite a legal notice, Shyam Meera Singh declined to remove the video, branding him a habitual offender. Aneja referenced a tweet by Singh on December 24, confirming the receipt of the notice but affirming his intent to contest the case in court.

    Aneja emphasized the video's disparaging and defamatory nature, mentioning Singh's past history, including his dismissal from Aaj Tak and an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.

    While Shyam Meera Singh was not present in court, the judiciary acknowledged the case and pledged to issue notice for the next hearing.

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    It should be noted that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to a 20-year jail term in 2017 for the rape of two disciples. Additionally, he is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and Dera Manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompted 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed (WATCH) vkp

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed at Nelamangala in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide rkn

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that detoxifies skin ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that keep skin radiant

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon