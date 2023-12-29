Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

In a session presided over by Justice Shalinder Kaur, the Court issued notices to Shyam Meera Singh and YouTube. The mode of serving the notice will involve email and WhatsApp, as specified by the Court. The case is set for further hearing on Saturday.

The Delhi High Court on Friday (December 29) took action following a plea by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh against YouTuber and journalist Shyam Meera Singh. The plea sought directives for Shyam Meera Singh to remove a YouTube video alleging deceitful practices by Gurmeet Ram Rahim towards his followers.

In a session presided over by Justice Shalinder Kaur, the Court issued notices to Shyam Meera Singh and YouTube. The mode of serving the notice will involve email and WhatsApp, as specified by the Court. The case is set for further hearing on Saturday.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim filed the suit against Shyam Meera Singh for a video posted on December 17, 2023, titled "How Gurmeet Ram Rahim fooled his bhakts?" The video's thumbnail depicted "Ram Rahim ka asli sach (Ram Rahim's real truth)."

Representing Ram Rahim, Advocate Rajat Aneja argued that despite a legal notice, Shyam Meera Singh declined to remove the video, branding him a habitual offender. Aneja referenced a tweet by Singh on December 24, confirming the receipt of the notice but affirming his intent to contest the case in court.

Aneja emphasized the video's disparaging and defamatory nature, mentioning Singh's past history, including his dismissal from Aaj Tak and an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.

While Shyam Meera Singh was not present in court, the judiciary acknowledged the case and pledged to issue notice for the next hearing.

It should be noted that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to a 20-year jail term in 2017 for the rape of two disciples. Additionally, he is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and Dera Manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.