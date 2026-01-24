A massive fire broke out in a stock of tyres on Bariatu Hill in Ranchi, a location used by the Indian Army for firing practice. Fire tenders are at the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze.

Massive fire at Army firing range in Ranchi

A massive fire broke out in a stock of tyres on the hills on Bariatu Hill in the Sadar police station area of Ranchi city on Saturday. The fire took place at a location that is used by the Indian Army for firing practice. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage to nearby areas. Further details regarding the cause and extent of the fire are awaited.

Recent Explosion in Hazaribagh

Earlier, on January 14, in a similar incident, an explosion in Hazaribagh claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman. Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson said, "The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S". (ANI)