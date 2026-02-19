The Telangana government and the state Human Rights Commission have allowed all Muslim employees, including teachers and contract staff, to leave their offices at 4 PM during the holy month of Ramzan to help them observe their religious practices.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave office early during the holy month of Ramzan. According to the circular issued by the TGHRC, the Muslim employees can leave the workplace at 4 PM. The holy month of Ramzan begins today and ends on March 20.

Telangana Government Issues Similar Order

Earlier, the Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan. The decision was communicated through a memo dated February 17, issued by the Telangana government.

Details of the Early Departure Facility

The early departure facility is designed to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset.

The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana.

A Long-Standing Practice

Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties.

About the Holy Month of Ramzan

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers. (ANI)