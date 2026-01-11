A case has been registered against a Rampur teacher for allegedly concealing her Pakistani citizenship for 33 years. An education department probe claimed she is of Pakistani origin, leading to her dismissal and legal action under the BNS.

Official Confirms Probe Findings

In a case registered against an alleged Pakistani national, a teacher in Rampur for 33 years, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi on Saturday said that proceedings are ongoing and a probe by the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government has claimed her identity to be of Pakistani-origin. Speaking to ANI, he said, "An investigation by the education department revealed that she is of Pakistani origin. Accordingly, a case has been registered against her, and further action is being taken."

Case Registered for Concealing Citizenship

On Tuesday, a case was registered at Azim Nagar police station under sections 318(4)/ 338/ 336(3)/ 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an alleged Pakistani national who, according to the complaint filed by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, became a teacher by "concealing" the fact of her "Pakistani citizenship", 33 years after the incident.

Details from the Complaint

According to the complaint, "Farzana, daughter of Akhtar Ali, a resident of Atishbaz locality in the city, was married to Sibgat Ali of Pakistan on June 17, 1979. After the marriage, she went to Pakistan and obtained Pakistani citizenship. Farzana gave birth to two daughters in Pakistan."

The complaint further stated, "About three years after her marriage, she divorced her husband and returned to Rampur with her daughters. A case was registered against Farzana, who was living in India after her visa expired, at the City Kotwali police station by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in 1983. She became a teacher on January 22, 1992, by concealing her Pakistani citizenship."

Dismissal and Further Action

Following an investigation by the LIU, the teacher was dismissed. Following a government order, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) filed a complaint with the Azimnagar police station, after which the case was registered. Further details awaited. (ANI)