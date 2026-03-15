Telangana Congress chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud challenged BRS leader KT Rama Rao to a drug test in the Assembly, accusing the previous BRS government of letting drug use flourish. The challenge follows a raid where six people tested positive.

TPCC Chief Challenges KTR to Drug Test

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud has challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test, saying the issue would be raised during the upcoming Assembly session following the recent police raid at ex-MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse in Rangareddy district.

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Speaking to ANI, Goud said, "Tomorrow we are going to have our Assembly session. In Assembly, you and we all people have the test. Let's prove innocence." He described the alleged drug use as a serious concern and accused the previous BRS government of allowing the drug problem to grow during its decade-long rule in Telangana. "This is a very sensitive and heinous crime. For the last 10 years of BRS rule, drugs were flown like anything. Most of the young people got habituated to drugs; there were doubts about even KTR. The then PCC president and CM Revanth Reddy challenged for a test, but KTR could not come. Now the whole KTR batch is habituated to drugs. We have serious doubts, I demand that KTR come for a test. Tomorrow we are going to have our assembly session. In assembly, let's all have test. We are going to prove our innocence," Goud said.

Context: Politicians Test Positive After Farmhouse Raid

His remarks come after officials said that six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

Details of Police Action

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team on Saturday after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission. Police said 11 people were taken into custody during the raid, and drug tests were conducted, in which five individuals initially tested positive. After further blood sample testing, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of positives to six. Officials also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid, and a small quantity of suspected drugs was recovered from the location. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)