The CBI arrested proclaimed offender Harpal Singh Ahuja in Mumbai in a 24-year-old bank fraud case. The agency also nabbed a Delhi Head Constable for demanding a bribe and is proceeding against Inspector Deepak Phalswal in a Rs 2 crore bribe case.

CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender in 24-Year-Old Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, a Proclaimed Offender, in connection with a 24-year-old case related to bank fraud. During 11 years of evading justice, the accused Harpal Singh Ahuja changed his locations between Mumbai and Faridabad. Finally, after strenuous efforts, the accused was traced in Mumbai and was arrested on March 12 in Kalyan, Mumbai. The arrested accused was brought and produced before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad, from where he has been remanded to Judicial Custody.

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Delhi Cops Face CBI Heat Over Corruption

Head Constable Caught Demanding Bribe

Meanwhile, the CBI arrested a Head Constable from Delhi's Sultanpuri Police Station for demanding a bribe following a raid on Friday night, according to sources. In addition to the arrest, two other police personnel are currently being interrogated as investigators work to determine their involvement in the matter. Sources indicate that the officer was caught after demanding a bribe of Rs. 20,000.

Inspector Accused of Rs 2 Crore Bribe Demand

Meanwhile, Inspector Deepak Phalswal, who was arrested by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on March 10, was produced on Friday before the court of Special Judge (CBI) Jyoti Kler at Rouse Avenue Courts after the expiry of his two-day police custody, following which he moved a bail application before a Delhi court after the completion of his police custody.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on March 10 against Inspector Phalswal on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a private individual in exchange for not taking action in a complaint allegedly registered with the agency.

During the proceedings, the accused moved a bail plea before the court, while the CBI sought judicial custody of the officer. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court posted the matter for hearing on the bail application for today.

The request for judicial custody was opposed by the defence, and arguments were advanced during the hearing.

The FIR states that the matter came to light after the South District Police forwarded a complaint filed by Shubham Mishra at the Maidan Garhi police station. Mishra alleged that a man identifying himself as CBI Inspector Deepak Phalswal had visited his residence in Mahabali Puram, Bhati Kalan, on January 22 and demanded Rs 2 crore to "settle" a complaint purportedly pending against him with the CBI. Following the complaint, the CBI registered the case and arrested the officer. (ANI)