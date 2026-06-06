Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has withdrawn his resignation, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala confirmed. Calling it a 'misunderstanding', Surjewala said Reddy will continue as minister. CM DK Shivakumar also stated the matter is 'settled'.

A day after Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy tendered his resignation, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday claimed that the eight-time MLA has "withdrawn" his resignation, potentially ending the uncertainty surrounding his tenure. Surjewala asserted that it was the result of a productive dialogue between party leaders and Reddy, stating that the earlier friction was merely the product of a "misunderstanding".

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"Ramalinga Reddy ji is very important to the Congress party. His experience is invaluable to the party. We spoke to him; there had been some misunderstanding. He has withdrawn his resignation. He will continue to serve as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister," Surjewala told reporters in a press conference.

Surjewala also took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that they were looking to capitalise on the situation to destabilise the Congress state unit. "In fact, the BJP is in shock because they thought they could disrupt the smooth transfer of power," he said.

Reddy tendered his resignation just two days after taking oath as the Cabinet Minister in the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led Congress government on June 3, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party."

'All Problems Sorted Out': CM Shivakumar

CM Shivakumar earlier today also clarified that the matter regarding the resignation of Ramalinga Reddy from the newly formed cabinet is now "settled", adding that the former Karnataka Minister is "his friend". He also urged the media and political circles not to spread rumours and asserted that all problems within the party were "sorted out".

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said, "Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. All problems have been sorted out. Don't make up stories. All those stories have become stale. The resignation issue is settled."

The Portfolio Dispute

Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, but as per the reports, he had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party. "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media. (ANI)