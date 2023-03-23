Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast

    Believers will fast during the day and at night, abstain from food and drink, and spend the following month in prayer. Also, there will be gatherings, religious peace, and purification during the next 30 days.

    With the view of the moonrise on Wednesday evening, Ramadan or Ramzan fasting began in Kerala on Thursday, said the Sunni clerics. Several Khasis announced that the first crescent moon was sighted at Kappad Beach in Malappuram marking the beginning of Ramzan. 

    On Thursday, Ramadan will begin in the Gulf nations as well. The Gulf countries had announced that the Ramadan fast would start on Thursday after the moonrise was not visible anywhere yesterday.The start of the Ramadan fasting period has been announced by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. However, Oman did not make any announcements about this last day. 

    The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) had on Wednesday sighted the crescent moon in Abu Dhabi. Muslims in the UAE will observe their fast for a total of 13 hours and 28 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, starting at 5.03 am and ending at 6.31 pm. Due to the approaching summer season, when days grow longer, the fasting time will lengthen as the days go on by a few minutes every day.

    Muslims all over the world celebrate Ramadan as they follow one of the five pillars of Islam. They fast during this month to purify their bodies and souls, develop self-control, and show compassion for those who are less fortunate. They abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and physical relationship from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan. The fast can be broken with just a small sip of water or a puff of smoke. Family and friends get together at night for a festive meal.

    Ramadan starts every year about a week and a half early since Islam uses the lunar calendar. Muslims rejoice in the festive Eid al-Fitr celebration at the conclusion of Ramadan, when kids frequently receive new clothes and presents.

