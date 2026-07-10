Priest Santosh Tiwari says devotee numbers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple are unaffected by the donation embezzlement controversy. This comes as two trust members resigned and an SIT probe found prima facie evidence of theft during donation counting.

Priest Downplays Controversy's Impact

Shri Ram Lalla's priest Santosh Tiwari on Friday reaffirmed that there has been no change in the number of devotees coming in for darshan, saying that the resignation of certain Ram Temple Trust members over the alleged embezzlement of donations has had no impact on regular day to day functioning of th temple or on the footfall of devotees.

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Speaking on the issue, Tiwari said only the Trust members are authorised to provide details regarding the donations received in the donation box and that the priests have no role in that process. "Only the Trust members can provide details regarding the donations received in the donation box; we have no involvement with that aspect," Tiwari said.

He maintained that there had been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the temple following the alleged theft incident and said the devotion of Ram bhakts remained unchanged. According to him, the temple continues to witness large crowds and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" continue to resonate across the premises.

Tiwari further said the alleged theft incident had not affected the temple or the faith of devotees. Referring to the resignation of some Trust members, he asserted that their departure had not created any difficulty in the functioning of the temple. "The resignations tendered by some Trust members have made no difference; their absence has caused no issues whatsoever. Anyone thinking otherwise is simply mistaken," he said.

Trust Members' Resignations Accepted

His remarks come amid the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations. Earlier on Monday, the resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra were formally accepted following a high-level meeting of the Trust, Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said.

Speaking on the outcomes of the trust meeting, Giri stated, "The resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee) have been accepted. We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft--whether small or large--is a secondary concern. We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it. Consequently, even before the scheduled date, we gathered today in a state of deep contemplation and sorrow."

SIT Probe and Legal Proceedings

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the allegations has found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the temple, according to the preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. The report, based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, stated that footage from April 27 to June 5 documented around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during donation counting. (ANI)