Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members for violent protests in New Delhi. The FIRs, filed across several stations, address unruly behaviour, vandalism, and obstruction of police during the demonstrations.

10 FIRs Filed Over CJP Protest

The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

Jurisdictional Breakdown of Cases

According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations. Providing a breakdown of the legal actions taken, officials stated that four FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Furthermore, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations, respectively. The police noted that these FIRs pertain to different incidents and matters related to the maintenance of public order during the protest period. Investigations into all the registered cases are currently underway to determine further action.

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

Violence, Vandalism and Conspiracy Probe

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved. The FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act). One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property.

Specific Charges Invoked

The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty. (ANI)