    Ram Mandir inauguration: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram Temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.

    Speaking about the launch of the stamps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, I got the opportunity to attend another event organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Today, 6 Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts across the world."

    The stamp book aims to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram on various societies. More than 20 nations' stamps, including those from the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and institutions like the UN, are included in this 48-page book.

    Also Read | 5 visits in 1 month: PM Modi leads BJP's 'Mission South' ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Stamps featuring the temple, the sun, the Saryu River, the famed Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' and the sculptures within and outside the temple are all part of the design that pays homage to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. 

    The five physical elements, or "Panchabhutas," which are the sky, air, fire, earth, and water, are mirrored in many design components and create the complete harmony of Panchamahabhutas, which is necessary for all manifestations.

    Preparations are underway for the mega Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the event, which will also mark the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    Over 7,000 individuals, including politicians, celebrities, businesspeople, and saints, are expected to attend the event, according to the temple trust.

    #ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos, express emotions & thoughts

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
