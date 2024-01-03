Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India..' says PM Modi in Kerala

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nari Shakti program at Thenkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur today. He also stated that 'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference ( Shree Shakthi Modikkoppam) at Thenkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur today. PM started his speech by saying "Welcome, my mothers and sisters in Kerala" in Malayalam. PM Modi conducted a roadshow before arriving at the venue. Over 2 lakh women participated in the event.

    PM Narendra Modi stated that after independence, the LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak and they put on hold the law that could give reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for so long but the government will guarantee to give you your rights. Till the Congress and Left Alliance governments were in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq, but Modi gave them the guarantee of freedom and fulfilled it sincerely. He also stated that 'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India

    PM Modi highlighted the formidable role played by figures like A. V. Kuttimalu Amma, Accamma Cherian, and Rosamma Punnoose in the freedom struggle. He praised individuals like Karthiyana Amma and Bhageerathi Amma, proving age is no barrier to education. Recognizing achievements including Adivasi artist Nanjiyamma's National Award and sports icons PT Usha and Anju Bobby George, Modi emphasized the transformative power of women in the country's development. He contrasted this with previous governments' oversight of women's potential and underscored the BJP's commitment by passing the Women's Reservation Bill and addressing issues like triple talaq.

    The government is trying to assist all four categories: the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Modi also said that their problems were not solved during the Left and Congress. The Prime Minister mentioned each of 'Modi's guarantees' in his speech.  During the last 10 years, many schemes have been implemented to make women's lives safer. 

    The government's initiatives have significantly impacted millions of lives across various sectors. Noteworthy achievements include providing 10 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connections and ensuring clean cooking fuel. Efforts to extend water connectivity through pipelines have reached 11 crore families. The government has supported 1 crore families with sanitary facilities, facilitated banking access for 60 lakh women, and empowered 30 crore individuals through the Mudra Vyapar scheme. Maternity benefits have been enhanced with an extended leave of 26 weeks for pregnant women. Additionally, successful legislative actions in the Lok Sabha reflect a commitment to comprehensive development. Narendra Modi also said that the upliftment of women through the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana and free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh are all Modi's guarantees.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
