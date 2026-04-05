Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav hits back at Tejashwi Yadav's claim of an LDF 'hattrick' in Kerala, saying he failed in Bihar. Tejashwi, campaigning for the LDF, expressed confidence in the alliance retaining power for a third term.

Ram Kripal Yadav Hits Back at RJD Leader

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday hit back at RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav over his recent remarks claiming that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to achieve a "hattrick" of victories in Keralam, saying that the mandate will ultimately be decided by the people of the state. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that Tejashwi Yadav had not been able to make any impact in Bihar and had therefore gone to Keralam to deliver speeches. "The public will decide. Nothing will happen just because Tejashwi Yadav says so. He couldn't do anything in Bihar and went to Kerala to give a speech... People know what a terrible state he had left Bihar in during his rule," Yadav asserted.

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Tejashwi Yadav Confident of LDF 'Hattrick'

Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will retain power in Keralam for a third consecutive term, citing the enthusiastic public response to the campaign ahead of Keralam Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "In Kerala, there's a very good atmosphere, and there's always been a fight between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF). But for the last ten years, the LDF government has been in power."

RJD Campaigning with LDF

The RJD leader said that his party has been actively campaigning in multiple constituencies as part of its alliance with the ruling front. "We've campaigned in about 8-9 assembly constituencies, and the RJD is contesting three. We've reached an agreement with the LDF," Yadav added.

Yadav further highlighted the favourable political climate and enthusiastic public response. "Based on the crowd response, we believe the LDF government will score a hat-trick this time," he asserted.

Pinarayi Vijayan Thanks Tejashwi

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended an election meeting supporting CPI(M) candidate Sakeer from Ponnani constituency in Malappuram district, where he was appreciated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM posted on X, "Thank you for your solidarity and for joining the LDF's campaign in Keralam. Your presence and support strengthen our collective fight to protect our secular fabric and advance a pro-people alternative. Together, we will ensure a resounding victory for the people of Keralam."

Kerala Assembly Election Background

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member Keralam Niyamasabha. The LDF has governed the state for approximately a decade, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading consecutive terms.

In the previous assembly elections held on April 6, 2021, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, the UDF won 41, and the NDA lost its only seat. The LDF secured 41.5 per cent of the vote share, ahead of the UDF's 38.4 per cent, while the NDA managed 11.4 per cent. (ANI)